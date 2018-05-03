Parkwind takes Arcadis reins

Belgian developer Parkwind has acquired the 247MW Arcadis Ost 1 wind farm in the German Baltic Sea from KNK Wind.

The company said it had worked with the original developer, led by shareholder WV Energie, to secure a concession in the second German offshore wind auction, the results of which were confirmed last week.

Arcadis Ost 1 is located 19km north-east of the island of Rugen and is expected online in either 2021 or 2022.

The acquisition is the latest step in Parkwind’s strategy to develop projects in new markets, after acquiring a stake in an Irish site last year.

“We are constantly on the lookout for challenging projects and for the right partners to make them happen,” said co-chief executives Eric Antoons and Francois Van Leeuw.

“Strong partnerships, in combination with our value proposition, have proven to be a successful formula in this increasingly competitive sector.”

