Windhoist goes offshore at Beatrice

Windhoist is carrying out pre-assembly work for Siemens Gamesa for the 588MW Beatrice offshore wind farm in the Outer Moray Firth off Scotland.

The tower assembly, which will last about one year, is the first contract for Windhoist in the offshore wind sector.

Windhoist is looking for more work in the offshore sector, it is understood.

Scottish Renewables senior policy manager Fabrice Leveque said: “We’re delighted to hear that Windhoist has secured its first work in Scotland’s growing offshore wind sector.

“This partnership shows how SMEs can benefit from offshore wind, and also that companies can utilise their expertise in one sector to secure contracts in another.”

Beatrice will feature 84 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and is scheduled to be fully operational in 2019.

The project is being developed by SSE, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Red Rock Power, the UK subsidiary of Chinese outfit SDIC Power Holdings.

Image: Siemens Gamesa