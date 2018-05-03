Turbines sail to Riffgrund 2

Fred Olsen Windcarrier jack-up Bold Tern has set sail with the first turbines for installation at Orsted's 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The project will comprise 56 MHI Vestas 8MW machines supported by 20 suction bucket jackets and 36 monopile foundations.

GeoSea vessel Innovation is installing the suction buckets, while Jan De Nul jack-up Vole au Vent installed the first Steelwind Nordenham-fabricated monopile foundation in March.

Van Oord vessel Nexus is currently installing the Nexans-made array cables.

Image: Bold Tern on way to project site (Fred Olsen Windcarrier)