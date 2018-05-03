Viking books bomb hunter

Offshore contractor N-Sea is to start an unexploded ordnance survey campaign along the route of the 1.4GW Viking Link interconnector between the UK and Denmark.

The contract was awarded by the project developers Energinet and National Grid, with the work scheduled to start in mid-May.

09 Mar 2017 N-Sea will deploy the Noordhoek Pathfinder vessel equipped with MagSense, the company's UXO detection system developed in conjunction with EIVA.

The first phase of the work will comprise seismic sonar, multi-beam and gradiometer surveys, followed by the second phase, which will involve the identification and onsite detonation of any UXO.

N-Sea chief commercial officer Gary Thirkettle said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this contract and be involved in the Viking Link project. This is testament to our significant track record for UXO campaigns and proven experience in the investigation and mapping of potential targets.”

The 750km HVDC link will connect Vejen in South Jutland, Denmark, to Bicker Fenn in Lincolnshire, England.

Image: National Grid