EDF buys 450MW Neart

French utility EDF Renewables has bought the 450MW Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm from Mainstream Renewable Power following a competitive bidding process.

The project, which will be located in the Firth of Forth off the east coast of Scotland, has a 15-year Contract for Difference.

08 Aug 2016 Total investment to deliver the project is expected to be £1.8bn, with commissioning planned for 2023, EDF said. The pricetag is around €500m, it is thought.

The company added that the project will be open to other investors in due course.

EDF Energies Nouvelles chief executive Bruno Bensasson said: “This large-scale new offshore project demonstrates our strong ambition in being a leading global player in the offshore wind industry.

“It confirms EDF Group's wider commitment to renewables in countries where EDF already has a strong footprint such as the UK.”

Mainstream Renewable Power chief executive Andy Kinsella said: “We are very pleased to be bringing in such an established partner and supporter of the Scottish energy industry in EDF Renewables to this vital infrastructure project for Scotland.

“The Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm has been fully developed by Mainstream and we are delighted to be handing over this world-class project.”

