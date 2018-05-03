Invenergy seals Michigan wind cash

Invenergy has reached financial close on the 161.3MW Pine River wind farm in Michigan.

Construction is underway and the 65-turbine project is scheduled to start commercial operation before the end of the year. On completion ownership will transfer to DTE Energy.

13 May 2016 Rabobank, Nord LB and SMBC were joint lead arrangers for the construction loan for the project, which is located in Gratiot and Isabella counties.

Rabobank also acted as administrative agent and provided a letter of credit facility for Pine River.

More than 200 jobs will be created during construction, Invenergy said.

Invenergy structured finance senior vice president Meghan Schultz said: “We are pleased to have reached financial close for our Pine River wind project, which will help DTE Energy supply renewable energy to Michigan homes and businesses.”

Image: Invenergy