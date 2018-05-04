Principle joins 10MW+ team

Principle Power has joined an EU-backed initiative led by Senvion aimed at supporting the development of a 10MW+ offshore wind turbine.

The three-and-a-half-year Realcoe project will kick-off in May and plans to develop, install, demonstrate, operate and test a prototype 10MW+ turbine.

Principle Power chief technology officer Dominique Roddier said: “Being a part of this planning from the start lets Principle Power and the consortium drive integration and efficiency into the design process.

“By also focusing on installation and operations, the project brings us to the forefront of the sector, allowing us to be ready to deploy at large scale competitively.”

Following the successful development and testing of the prototype, the consortium plans to install a pre-series array in a real offshore environment by 2021.

Other stakeholders involved in the project include 8.2 Consulting, ABB,Bremer Institut für Produktion und Logistik, DNV GL Denmark, EnBW, ECN part of TNO, Fraunhofer Gesellschaft zur Förderung der angewandten Forschung, Ingeteam Power Technology, Jan De Nul, Jörss-Blunck-Ordemann, Wood, Danmarks Tekniske Universitet and Uptime Engineering.

The project has received €25m in funding from the European Commission Horizon 2020 programme.

Image: reNEWS