Minesto secures Deep Green ties
Mooring system installed at Holyhead Deep for DG500 tidal device
Swedish tidal kite developer Minesto has installed the mooring system for its Deep Green DG500 device at Holyhead Deep in Wales.
The so-called bottom joint has been linked to the gravity-based foundation on the seabed, the company said.
The mooring, which acts as a locking mechanism between the power plant's tether and the seabed foundation, comprises two parts.
A hydraulic locking device holds the two parts together, with one part connected to the foundation and the other to the tether.
Minesto said the mooring system is built in a way that allows the “kite to fly its full pattern while being safely linked to the foundation”.
It added that the bottom joint is a version of Subsea Riser Products' Rocksteady system that has been configured for Minesto’s needs.
Image: Minesto