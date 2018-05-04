Minesto secures Deep Green ties

Swedish tidal kite developer Minesto has installed the mooring system for its Deep Green DG500 device at Holyhead Deep in Wales.

The so-called bottom joint has been linked to the gravity-based foundation on the seabed, the company said.

03 Jan 2017 The mooring, which acts as a locking mechanism between the power plant's tether and the seabed foundation, comprises two parts.

A hydraulic locking device holds the two parts together, with one part connected to the foundation and the other to the tether.

Minesto said the mooring system is built in a way that allows the “kite to fly its full pattern while being safely linked to the foundation”.

It added that the bottom joint is a version of Subsea Riser Products' Rocksteady system that has been configured for Minesto’s needs.

