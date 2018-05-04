Danes forge California wind links

Denmark has signed an agreement with California to cooperate on offshore wind development off the coast of the US state.

The deal, approved by Denmark's Energy, Supply and Climate Minister Lars Christian Lilleholt and California energy commissioner Karen Douglas, will see the Danish Energy Agency provide assistance on offshore development, among other things.

“California's size and ambitions for renewable energy expansion make it a very exciting market.”

Douglas said: “As the home of the world's first offshore wind farm and with more than 25 years of experience, Denmark is at the forefront when it comes to developing a strong source of renewable and CO2-free energy.

“I am therefore very pleased that today we have signed a cooperation agreement with the Danish government, which will allow us to draw on Denmark's vast expertise and experience in this area.”

Image: Pixabay