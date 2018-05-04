Scots supply chain voice call 

Businesses within the Scottish offshore wind supply chain are being urged to provide inputs for an industry association survey that aims to help efforts to accelerate national competitiveness, skill development and employment opportunities in the sector.

The Scottish Offshore Wind Supply Chain Forum, which is part of the Offshore Wind Industry Group, is calling on as many organisations as possible to identify priorities, actions and solutions for industry development.

The forum is chaired by James Fisher Marine Services special projects consultant John Best, with Scotia Supply Chain managing director Alan Duncan as vice-chair.

Best said: “The survey has been developed by a broad cross-section of the industry and will help to provide a baseline for forward action.

“The forum is designed to operate as an industry special interest group and will work collaboratively with membership organisations and agencies alike to deliver our mission of developing sustainable business through a common voice.”

Image: reNEWS