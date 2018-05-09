UK 'needs' hydrogen storage push

The UK government and industry need to boost investment in technology that uses hydrogen to store energy, according to a new report by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

The 'Energy from Gas: Taking a Whole System Approach' report said the technology would allow the gas grid to be used to store excess electricity, in the form of hydrogen, and support an expansion of renewables.

UK government should also work with the gas industry to promote the use of up to 20% hydrogen in the distribution network, including a goal to change pipes and materials by 2023.

“Government has the power to finance research, development and demonstration and support deployment through programmes such as Innovate UK, as well as bespoke programmes designed to deliver future UK infrastructure,” the Institution of Mechanical Engineers said.

The report also calls on the government to commission a study comparing the long-term sustainability of materials used to create lithium-ion batteries versus power-to-gas/gas systems and fuel cells.

Institution of Mechanical Engineers head of engineering and lead author of the report Jenifer Baxter said: “Government and industry need to step up efforts to provide funding programmes and demonstration sites to encourage the greater use of hydrogen as energy storage.

“The UK gas grid has the potential to store excess electricity in the form of hydrogen for a greater amount of time than some other forms of energy storage, such as batteries.”

Image: using hydrogen for energy storage could support renewables expansion (Pixabay)