Senvion strikes 300MW India gold

Senvion is to supply turbines for Alfanar's 300MW Bhuj wind farm in India.

Under the terms of the EPC deal, the German manufacturer will deliver and install 131 2.3M120 machines, as well as provide electrical and civil works.

Senvion will also carry out operations and maintenance for Bhuj, which is slated to be commissioned in the next 18 months.

Alfanar general manager Wasim Mallouhi said: “Efficiency and the sustainable performance of the turbines were our primary requirement from the EPC for this project.”

Senvion India chief executive Amit Kansal said: “The two teams are now working relentlessly to meet the commissioning timelines and to build a world-class project.”

Image: Senvion