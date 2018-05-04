Vestas books Italian tour

Vestas is to deliver turbines with a combined capacity of 48MW for the San Lupo wind farm in Italy.

The order from BayWa subsidiary Eolica San Lupo includes supply and installation of V117-3.45MW machines.

11 Jan 2018 Delivery is scheduled for the end of the year, with commissioning expected in the first quarter of 2019.

The contract also includes a 15-year full-scope active output management service agreement.

San Lupo is located in the province of Benevento in south-western Italy.

Vestas general manager for Italy, Greece and the MENA region Rainer Karan said: “Vestas' extensive experience in Italy and broad range of auction-related capabilities have been key in securing this order.”

The Danish manufacturer has also received a 31MW order for the supply and installation of nine V117-3.45 MW turbines for an undisclosed project and customer in Italy.

Delivery is expected in the last quarter of 2018, with commissioning planned for the second quarter of 2019.

The contract takes Vestas orders since 2012 in Italy over 1GW.

