Green light for Hornsea 2 tweak

The UK department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has approved Orsted's application to reduce the number of topside platforms at its 1.4GW Hornsea 2 project.

The developer earlier this year asked for permission to install up to three 6300 metre-square units at the project instead of six smaller platforms with 3600 square-metre topsides.

Related Stories Siemens Gamesa large in Hull

18 Apr 2018

Supersize plan for Hornsea 2 platforms

15 Feb 2018 Each platform will now reach up to 70 metres in length and rise 64 metres above the average sea level height.

Orsted has already selected Semco maritime as an electrical engineering consultant for the project.

The Danish company is designing a substation and reactive compensation unit for use at the project.

Image: reNEWS