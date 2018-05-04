Articles Filter

Green light for Hornsea 2 tweak

BEIS gives Orsted go-ahead to deploy supersize substations at 1.4GW project

Green light for Hornsea 2 tweak image 04/05/2018

The UK department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has approved Orsted's application to reduce the number of topside platforms at its 1.4GW Hornsea 2 project.

The developer earlier this year asked for permission to install up to three 6300 metre-square units at the project instead of six smaller platforms with 3600 square-metre topsides.

Related Stories

Each platform will now reach up to 70 metres in length and rise 64 metres above the average sea level height.

Orsted has already selected Semco maritime as an electrical engineering consultant for the project.

The Danish company is designing a substation and reactive compensation unit for use at the project.

Image: reNEWS

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.