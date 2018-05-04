Articles Filter

Scaldis delivers Kriegers twins

Heavy lift vessel Rambiz installs topsides for two offshore substations   

Scaldis delivers Kriegers twins image 04/05/2018

Scaldis heavy lift vessel Rambiz has completed installation of the topsides for the two offshore substations at Vattenfall's 600MW Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm off the coast of Denmark.

Rambiz carried out the work for Danish transmission system operator Energinet.

The vessel installed the largest of the two structures, known as KFBE, first in two separate lifts.

The smaller KFA topside was installed in a single lift, Scaldis said. It added that the work took two-and-a-half days.

Kriegers Flak, which will feature Siemens Gamesa turbines, is due to go live by 2022.

Image: Scaldis

