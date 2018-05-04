GWS acquires Total Wind

Danish outfit Global Wind Service (GWS) has acquired bankrupt company Total Wind and taken over all of the latter's outstanding blade work.

The work includes: a service job for Vattenfall at Horns Rev 1; completion of installation work for MHI Vestas at Horns Rev 3; and pre-assembly work for MHI Vestas at Esbjerg.

GWS chief executive Lars Bo Petersen said:“Despite the unfortunate circumstances for Total Wind, we are pleased to announce, that GWS has been able to step in and secure the jobs of more than 150 Total Wind employees.

“We are also glad to be able to ensure steady progress on the projects which are already ongoing.”

MHI Vestas chief operations officer Flemming Ougaard said: “MHI Vestas has worked with Global Wind Service on a number of successful projects.

“The fact that they can step in here in these testing times and ensure continuity of service and project delivery is very important to MHI Vestas.”