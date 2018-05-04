Articles Filter

UK heavy lifter flies south

Notus opens new office at Sittingbourne in Kent in England

04/05/2018

Notus Heavy Lift Solutions has opened a new office in the south-east of England at Sittingbourne in Kent.

Notus technical director James Mohammed said: “Having a strategic office in the south-east near to major transport routes to London and the continent allows Notus to effectively respond to the increased demands from our clients in a timeous manner and delivers the required level of support and service.” 

Notus also has offices in Wrexham in Wales and Liverpool in north-west England.

The company also recently set up a US business unit to target the offshore wind market in North America.

Image: Notus

