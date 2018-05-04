UK heavy lifter flies south

Notus Heavy Lift Solutions has opened a new office in the south-east of England at Sittingbourne in Kent.

Notus technical director James Mohammed said: “Having a strategic office in the south-east near to major transport routes to London and the continent allows Notus to effectively respond to the increased demands from our clients in a timeous manner and delivers the required level of support and service.”

The company also recently set up a US business unit to target the offshore wind market in North America.

