Danish lawyers cross Atlantic

Danish law firm Bech-Bruun is to open an office in New York to offer services to the offshore wind sector in the US as part of collaboration with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

The office will open in September and be headed by Bech-Bruun partners Peter Ostegaard Nielsen and Jakob Ostervang.

Bech-Bruun managing partner Simon Evers Kalsmose-Hjelmborg said: “The office in New York is an important step for us towards strengthened advisory services and working relationships with our international clients.”

Ostegaard Nielsen said: “Our offshore team has worked closely with CIP since its establishment six years ago.

“We have a team of specialists with deep industry knowledge and strong skills in respect of contractual matters in infrastructure projects and offshore wind projects in particular. We are very happy to be able to take this step with CIP.”

Image: Free Photos