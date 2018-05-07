Articles Filter

GeoSea on turbine task at Rentel

42 Siemens Gamesa 7.3MW machines going in at 309MW wind farm

GeoSea on turbine task at Rentel image 07/05/2018

GeoSea has kicked off turbine installation at the Otary’s 309MW Rentel wind farm in the Belgian North Sea.

Jack-up Sea Installer started work over the weekend from load out port Ostend.

The vessel is installing 42 Siemens Gamesa 7.3MW turbines.

First power is due before end-summer, Otary said.

The wind farm, located 40km off Ostend, is due to be commissioned this year.

Image: van der Kloet Foto courtesy Rentel

