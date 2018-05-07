GeoSea on turbine task at Rentel
42 Siemens Gamesa 7.3MW machines going in at 309MW wind farm
GeoSea has kicked off turbine installation at the Otary’s 309MW Rentel wind farm in the Belgian North Sea.
Jack-up Sea Installer started work over the weekend from load out port Ostend.
The vessel is installing 42 Siemens Gamesa 7.3MW turbines.
First power is due before end-summer, Otary said.
The wind farm, located 40km off Ostend, is due to be commissioned this year.
Image: van der Kloet Foto courtesy Rentel