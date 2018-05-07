Americas leads wind training push

Training and safety outfit Global Wind Organisation has certified 17 new sites around the world in the first quarter of the year.

The non-profit organisation, run by turbine owners and manufacturers, said the Americas led the way with new training sites.

Among those to get GWO certification were Ensa North America and Maersk Training in Brazil.

The US is a market for further growth, particularly offshore, said chief executive Jakob Lau Holst.

“Investors in new wind power generation need a properly trained local workforce. Basic safety training is a foundation of that,” he added.

Image: SXC