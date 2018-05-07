Articles Filter

Americas leads wind training push

17 new GWO-certified sites added during first quarter of 2018

Americas leads wind training push image 07/05/2018

Training and safety outfit Global Wind Organisation has certified 17 new sites around the world in the first quarter of the year.

The non-profit organisation, run by turbine owners and manufacturers, said the Americas led the way with new training sites.

Among those to get GWO certification were Ensa North America and Maersk Training in Brazil.

The US is a market for further growth, particularly offshore, said chief executive Jakob Lau Holst.

“Investors in new wind power generation need a properly trained local workforce. Basic safety training is a foundation of that,” he added.

Image: SXC

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.