Germans enter 8MW territory

Fred Olsen Windcarrier jack-up Bold Tern installed the first turbine at Orsted's 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The project will comprise 56 MHI Vestas V164 machines supported by 20 suction bucket jackets and 36 monopile foundations.

05 Mar 2018 It marks the arrival of 8MW hardware in the German offshore sector; the hardware is optimised to 8.3MW.

GeoSea vessel Innovation is installing the suction buckets, while Jan De Nul jack-up Vole au Vent installed the first Steelwind Nordenham-fabricated monopile foundation in March.

Van Oord vessel Nexus is currently installing the Nexans-made array cables.

The project is slated to be fully commissioned in 2019.

Image: Orsted/James Gibbs