Eon, Vortex in whirlwind romance

German company Eon is to take over the activities of Kassel developer Vortex Energy in order “to produce more wind energy" in its home market.

Vortex has been developing, building and operating onshore wind farms in Germany since 2004 and according to Eon has a portfolio totalling 300MW.

“This ideally complements Eon’s activities in the construction and operation of German wind farms," said the utility.

“We see strong growth potential for wind energy in Germany," added Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, chief executive of Eon Climate & Renewables.

"Vortex's outstanding expertise and regional networking are a key factor for us to exploit this potential and compete for the best locations."

Vortex will continue its business from Kassel with an unchanged market presence. The activities of the Vortex Energy Group in Poland and Belgium are not part of the acquisition.

The relevant antitrust authorities yet have to clear the transaction.

