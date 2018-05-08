Articles Filter

Siemens Gamesa to restore Amalia image 08/05/2018

Siemens Gamesa has secured a five-year contract from Dutch developer Eneco to carry out gearbox refurbishment on Vestas turbines at the 120MW Prinses Amalia wind farm off the Netherlands.

The German-Spanish company said the deal is its first “multi-brand” service order.

The scope includes the initial supply of up to four gearboxes for the V80-2.0MW turbines.

A first exchange campaign is expected during the current quarter.

The old gearboxes will be refurbished and used for the “next step of the campaign”.

“A dedicated repair team for the project contributes a repair capacity of up to four gearboxes within 10 weeks. All of the work will be executed in Spain,” said Siemens Gamesa.

Prinses Amalia is located 23km off the coast of Ijmuiden and has been operational since 2008.

Image: Eneco

