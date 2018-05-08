Articles Filter

TPI cuts blade deal with Enercon

60-metre components for EP3 platform to be manufactured in Turkey

TPI cuts blade deal with Enercon image 08/05/2018

Blade maker TPI Composites has signed a “multi-year” contract with German turbine manufacturer Enercon to supply 60-metre components for the latter’s EP3 platform.

Two manufacturing lines at TPI’s facility in Izmir, Turkey, will produce the blades.

Production is set to commence in quarter four of this year. Components will be fitted to turbines in Europe and Turkey.

TPI has been making blades at the Turkish facilities since 2012.

Image: TPI Composites

