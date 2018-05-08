SSE cashes Clyde cheque
Greencoat, GLIL pay £202m to lift stake in 522MW project to 49.9%
Investor duo Greencoat and GLIL Infrastructure are increasing their shareholdings in the 522MW Clyde wind farm complex in Scotland in a deal totalling £202m.
The pair exercised an existing option and will own 49.9% of the operational project in the south-west of the country, a boost from the 35% previously secured.
The purchase is due to be completed by the end of the month. Greencoat will control 28.2% while GLIL owns 21.7%.
Greencoat will be seeking to raise up to £118.8m through a placement of new ordinary shares in order to fund its part of the purchase.
Clyde 1 has been fully operational since 2012 and features Siemens 2.3MW turbines. Clyde 2 went live last year and features Siemens Gamesa 3.2MW hardware.
Image: Siemens Gamesa