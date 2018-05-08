SSE cashes Clyde cheque

Investor duo Greencoat and GLIL Infrastructure are increasing their shareholdings in the 522MW Clyde wind farm complex in Scotland in a deal totalling £202m.

The pair exercised an existing option and will own 49.9% of the operational project in the south-west of the country, a boost from the 35% previously secured.

Related Stories Greencoat fires up Dromadda More

01 May 2018

SSE savours Strathy success

27 Apr 2018 The purchase is due to be completed by the end of the month. Greencoat will control 28.2% while GLIL owns 21.7%.

Greencoat will be seeking to raise up to £118.8m through a placement of new ordinary shares in order to fund its part of the purchase.

Clyde 1 has been fully operational since 2012 and features Siemens 2.3MW turbines. Clyde 2 went live last year and features Siemens Gamesa 3.2MW hardware.

Image: Siemens Gamesa