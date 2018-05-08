Articles Filter

Eurus starts Spui offensive

21MW wind farm in South Holland to feature Enercon E-126 turbines

Japanese company Eurus Energy Group has kicked off construction of the 21MW Windpark Spui in the Netherlands.

The project, jointly owned by Yard Energy, is located in South Holland and is scheduled for commercial operations in June 2019.

Five Enercon E-126 turbines, each rated at 4.2MW, will feature at the wind farm.

Hub heights are pegged at 135 metres. First components are due to arrive in the summer.

Image: Enercon

