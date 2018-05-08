Senvion six pack for Belgium

Senvion has secured turbine contracts totalling 32MW for six wind farms in the Flanders and Walloon regions of Belgium.

The German manufacturer will supply six machines comprising a mix of MM92 and MM100 models for EDF Luminus' Eeklo wind farm in Flanders.

Related Stories Senvion reveals 4.2MW newbie

08 May 2018

Senvion seals Argentina debut

03 Oct 2017 Three 3.4M114 turbines with 119-metre hub heights will go to Aspiravi's Scherpenheuvel-Zichem-Bekkevoort and Webbekom projects also in Flanders, while a single 3.4M114 model with a 116-metre hub height will make up Eneco's Zelzate wind farm in the same region.

All four wind farms in Flanders are scheduled to be completed in the last quarter of this year, and include maintenance agreements of up to 15 years.

A joint venture of Engie Electrabel and Walloon intermunicipalities called Wind4Wallonia2 has ordered two MM92 turbines for the Soignies wind farm and a MM100 machine to extend the Leuze en Hainaut project.

Both wind farms are expected to be commissioned in the Autumn.

Senvion Europe South managing director Olivier Perot said: “The signature of these contracts cements Senvion's position in the Belgian market. We are looking forward to developing further successful projects to support the Belgian Energy Pact.”

Image: Senvion