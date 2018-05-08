GE fuels Alliant Iowa drive

GE Renewable Energy is to supply 190 turbines totalling 470MW to two wind farms under development by Alliant Energy in Iowa.

The projects are the 300MW Upland Prairie and 170MW English Farms facilities, which will comprise a mix of 2.3-116, 2.5-116 and 2.5-127 machines.

12 Mar 2018 Upland Prairie, which is located in Clay and Dickinson counties, will feature 121 turbines and is planned to be commissioned in late 2018 and early 2019.

English Farms, located in Poweshiek County, is slated to have its 69 machines commissioned in early 2019.

GE Onshore Wind Business in the Americas general manager Vikas Anand said: “Alliant Energy and GE are making a real difference for consumers in Iowa and we are delighted to be providing our 2MW class turbines, including our brand new 2x 127m model.”

Meanwhile, GE has installed 40GW of onshore wind capacity in North America, with 38GW in the US alone.

GE Onshore Wind Business president and chief executive Pete McCabe said: “We are committed to the North American Wind Market, as evidenced by this latest 40GW milestone.

“We’re bullish on the future of wind in North America and look forward to continuing to provide customers with state-of-the-art technology and service offerings that enable us to enhance performance through the full life-cycle of their wind farms.”

