Innergex lights Luminant in Texas 

Canadian outfit Innergex Renewable Energy is to sell 300MW of electricity from the 350MW Foard City wind farm in Texas to an affiliate of power company Luminant.

The 12-year power purchase agreement will commence when Foard City starts commercial operations in the third quarter of 2019.

Construction of the wind farm is expected to kick off in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Innergex said site control is complete, as well as environmental impact assessments and local property tax abatement agreements.

Innergex chief executive Michel Letellier said: “With all of out ongoing development activities in the US, we are very pleased to have developed a new relationship with a strong offtaker such as Luminant.”

Image: Innergex