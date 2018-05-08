Articles Filter

SkyPower basks in Uzbek sun

Canadians to build 1GW of solar capacity in central Asian country

Canadian solar developer SkyPower is to build 1GW of photovoltaic capacity in Uzbekistan.

The government of Uzbekistan has signed a power purchase agreement with the company to buy the electricity generated by the projects.

SkyPower will be the first independent power producer to work in the central Asian country and will collaborate with the state-owned utility Uzbekenergo.

SkyPower chief executive Kerry Adler said: “This is a historic partnership that will benefit both the government of Uzbekistan and SkyPower, and we are happy to be building Uzbekistan's first solar power installation.” 

The solar farms will bring Uzbekistan's renewable to capacity to about 10%, the company added.

Image: Pixabay

