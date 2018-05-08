Bay State forges union ties

The developers of the up to 800MW Bay State Wind offshore wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts are partnering with several US unions on future work on the project.

Union representative body BlueGreen Alliance said the deal was agreed with the Utility Workers Union of America, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers Union.

BlueGreen Alliance executive director Kim Glas: “We’re excited to see the partnership between Bay State Wind and the Utility Workers, IBEW, and the Ironworkers, which will ensure the jobs created by this project pay fair wages, have strong benefits, and ensure health and safety protections for workers on the job.

“We are especially excited about the potential of a training centre dedicated to preparing the workforce to operate and maintain offshore wind projects for years to come.”

