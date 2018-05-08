Spaniards rebrand clean power kit

Spanish outfit Isotrol has launched the Bluence brand to market its monitoring and control technology in the renewables sector.

The Bluence systems cover the entire lifetime of a renewable plant, the company said.

The Bluence systems cover the entire lifetime of a renewable plant, the company said.

"This makes it a unique brand, capable of responding comprehensively to the needs for improved efficiency and profitability that the investors currently have on their renewable assets," Isotrol said.

Isotrol chief executive Beltran Calvo said: “It is the moment to launch Bluence, a brand capable of representing the dimension and degree of specialisation that the firm has reached in this sector.

“Bluence is synonym of quality, innovation and capacity of response that the customers have always received from our company.”

The company said the rebranding is part of its 2018-2020 strategic plan.

Image: Pixabay