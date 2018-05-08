Subsea UK hosts marine showcase

The National Subsea Research Initiative (NSRI) is to host a marine energy workshop in Aberdeen on 16 May for subsea supply chain companies.

The so-called Mastermining event will use research by NSRI and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult and Energy Technology Partnership to explore current and future technical challenges and commercial opportunities for the sectors.

Related Stories Marine website plays cupid

12 Dec 2017

Subsea UK targets marine

10 Oct 2017 It is aimed at technical specialists, businesses and researchers within the subsea, wave and tidal communities, NSRI said.

NSRI director of research and market acceleration Tony Laing said: “There are huge opportunities for subsea supply chain companies to adapt their technologies and techniques and apply them to the wave and tidal sectors.

“We hope this workshop will identify key areas that impact the wave and tidal sectors and how we can improve the economics of this market.”

The workshop will run from 8.30am until 5pm at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

Image: Pexels