Damen preps Bibby SOV

Damen Shipyards Galati has laid the keel for Bibby Marine Services’ new walk-to-work service operations vessel in Romania.

The keel-laying ceremony, which took place on 4 May, marks the start of construction of the SOV, Damen said.

14 Dec 2016 The unnamed vessel will initially be used to service Siemens Gamesa turbines at EnBW's 497MW Hohe See and 119MW Albatros projects in the German North Sea when it is delivered in August 2019.

A name for the SOV, which is the sister ship to Bibby's Wavemaster 1, will be announced after a competition organised by Siemens Gamesa and EnBW.

Image: impression of the new vessel (Bibby Marine Services)