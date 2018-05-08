Articles Filter

Senvion reveals 4.2MW newbie

M140 and M148 models are best suited for low and medium wind sites

Senvion has launched a new 4.2MW turbine platform best suited for low and medium wind sites, such as the US.

The 4.2M140 and M148 machines are based on the company's 3.XM series, but will offer “more efficiency, higher availability and lower transport, installation and service costs”, the company said.

The 4.2MW turbine includes lighter, longer and more efficient rotors and Senvion's dynamic control technology.

Senvion North America chief executive Lance Marram said: “The 4.2M140 and 148 are the logical next step in our product line for the US, and initial market indications are extremely positive. 

“The 4.2 MW platform is driving down LCoE, maximising yields and, considering our strong track record, creating long-term business-case certainty for our customers' investments.”

