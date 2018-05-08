Dutch connect with Solarcentury 

Solarcentury has selected Dutch outfit Alfen to grid-connect two solar farms in the Netherlands with a combined capacity of 62.5MW.

The photovoltaic projects are a 45MW facility at zinc smelting company Nyrstar's Budel plant and a 17.5MW scheme at recycling company Twence's Enschede operations.

The work will include delivery of Alfen’s 2500kVA solar PV substations and a central grid connection. Both projects are expected to be completed in 2018.

Solarcentury Benelux business development manager Rick Fransen said: “Alfen has developed a tailor-made and integrated grid connection solution to support these new developments in solar PV projects, which further supports our business cases.”

Alfen commercial director Richard Jongsma said: “These projects fit perfectly in our strategy, part of which is the expansion into the solar PV segment.”

Image: Alfen