Dutch connect with Solarcentury
Alfen selected for electrical grid work on two PV plants in Netherlands
Solarcentury has selected Dutch outfit Alfen to grid-connect two solar farms in the Netherlands with a combined capacity of 62.5MW.
The photovoltaic projects are a 45MW facility at zinc smelting company Nyrstar's Budel plant and a 17.5MW scheme at recycling company Twence's Enschede operations.
Related Stories
Alfen will provide engineering, project management, installation, commissioning and service of the local micro-grids.
The work will include delivery of Alfen’s 2500kVA solar PV substations and a central grid connection. Both projects are expected to be completed in 2018.
Solarcentury Benelux business development manager Rick Fransen said: “Alfen has developed a tailor-made and integrated grid connection solution to support these new developments in solar PV projects, which further supports our business cases.”
Alfen commercial director Richard Jongsma said: “These projects fit perfectly in our strategy, part of which is the expansion into the solar PV segment.”
Image: Alfen