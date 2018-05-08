Orbis offers logistics home 

Energy logistics outfit Peterson is the latest tenant to move into offices at OrbisEnergy in Lowestoft.

Peterson regional director Jim McSporran said the company viewed Lowestoft and OrbisEnergy as a hub to strengthen its renewables operations.

20 Sep 2017 He said: “OrbisEnergy will provide a platform for Peterson to increase its profile and service offering to a wider audience within the renewables industry.

“This will enable further business development both locally and regionally in the UK and NW Europe.”

Peterson offers a range of services, including supply base operations, warehouse and storage, procurement, customs and freight forwarding, ships agency, aviation transport, recruitment, fuel supply and offshore IMO tank containers, road transport and decommissioning.

The Lowestoft office will be supported by the company's team along the East Anglia coast at Great Yarmouth.

Image: (Left to right) Peterson executives Sander Van Helvoort, Paul Smith and Dingeman De Groot (CHPV Media, OrbisEnergy)