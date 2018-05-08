BP Wind keeps fit in US

BP Wind Energy has deployed Onyx InSight's digital monitoring system at 10 of its wind farms in the US with a combined capacity of 1.2GW.

The Fleet Monitor platform collates data from multiple drivetrain technologies, enabling BP to detect problems before action is required, predict the life of components and make decisions on when to send out inspection and repair teams.

The company's fleet comprises five different turbine models and 10 gearbox makes, said Onyx.

BP Wind Energy vice president Alistair Warwick said: “Investing in our predictive maintenance capabilities forms an important part of our commitment to leading-edge technologies that enhance the safety and reliability of our operations.

“Onyx InSight was able to offer a solution that can be readily retrofitted to the diverse range of technologies employed within our fleet.”

Image: BP