US demo for Goldwind giant

Goldwind Americas has installed a 3MW(S) prototype wind turbine at the UL Advanced Wind Turbine Test Facility site at West Texas A&M University.

The 3.57MW machine has a hub height of 130 metres, rotor diameter of 136 metres and a blade tip height of 199.2 metres, which Goldwind said makes the machine the tallest in the US.

Anderson Trucking Service transported the components and Wanzek Construction built the turbine.

Goldwind Americas chief executive David Sale said: “The installation of Goldwind's 3S prototype serves as an important milestone for Goldwind Americas and its global strategy to commercialise Goldwind's turbine technology in the US and abroad.”

The turbine is the first prototype Goldwind has installed and tested outside of its home country China.

Image: Goldwind