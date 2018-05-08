Articles Filter

US demo for Goldwind giant

3MW(S) prototype installed in Texas has tip height of 199.2 metres 

US demo for Goldwind giant image 08/05/2018

Goldwind Americas has installed a 3MW(S) prototype wind turbine at the UL Advanced Wind Turbine Test Facility site at West Texas A&M University. 

The 3.57MW machine has a hub height of 130 metres, rotor diameter of 136 metres and a blade tip height of 199.2 metres, which Goldwind said makes the machine the tallest in the US.

LM Windpower supplied the blades, while Broadwind Energy delivered the tower components.

Anderson Trucking Service transported the components and Wanzek Construction built the turbine.

Goldwind Americas chief executive David Sale said: “The installation of Goldwind's 3S prototype serves as an important milestone for Goldwind Americas and its global strategy to commercialise Goldwind's turbine technology in the US and abroad.” 

The turbine is the first prototype Goldwind has installed and tested outside of its home country China. 

Image: Goldwind

