Siemens Gamesa Basque boost

MoU signed with regional government to help develop local wind industry

Siemens Gamesa Basque boost image 09/05/2018

Siemens Gamesa has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Basque government in Spain aimed at boosting the competitiveness of the wind industry in the region.

The manufacturer said the deal will see the parties collaborate across five strategic areas.

They are testing wind turbine components, supply chain, digitalisation, training and supporting start-up companies in the industry.

Siemens Gamesa's headquarters in Spain are in Zamudio, which is in the Basque region. 

Image: Siemens Gamesa

