GE blows into Chile

GE Renewable Energy has secured its first turbine supply contract in Chile for two wind farms being developed by Arroyo Energy Compania de Energias Renovables with a combined capacity of 21.8MW.

The order comprises six 3.6MW turbines with 137-metre rotors to be installed at El Maiten and El Nogal in the south of the country.

GE said the 3MW platform is ideally suited for low wind speeds and the “constrained land environments” where wind farms are developed in Chile.

GE Onshore Wind Business in the Americas general manager Vikas Anand said: “We’re excited to build on GE’s 90 years of presence in Chile and bring renewable energy into the mix.

“GE believes in Chile’s energy sector as a motor for development and we are determined to use our state-of-the art wind technology to harness the vast wind potential in the country.”

Image: GE