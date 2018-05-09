Seabased plants Norwegian roots

Swedish wave developer Seabased is to set up a production facility in Brevik in south-east Norway capable of fabricating up to 600 devices a year.

The company will hire up to 120 workers within two years for the deep harbour site.

Related Stories Seabased pilots Canary course

02 May 2018

Seabased rides Sri Lanka wave

27 Apr 2018 “We are very excited about this factory,” said vice president of production Ove Almas, who will head the manufacturing facilities in both Norway and Seabased’s existing Swedish facility in Lysekil.

“Deep harbour access in Brevik is something we cannot find on the west coast of Sweden near Lysekil. Norway has significant expertise in offshore energy and subsea industries and Swedish industry experience pairs well with that,” he added.

The facility is contingent upon Seabased reaching financial close for its around 100MW wave array off Ada in Ghana.

Seabased is working on an IPO to list on a Nordic stock exchange later this year.

Image: Seabased