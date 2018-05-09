Articles Filter

Finnish wave resumes Belfast tests

AW Energy secures additional funding for testing at Queen’s University Belfast

Finnish wave resumes Belfast tests image 09/05/2018

Finnish wave developer AW Energy has resumed tank testing at Queen’s University Belfast after securing fresh funding from the EU-backed MaRINET2 programme.

The six-month project running until October will study the impact of operational and extreme loads on AW Energy’s WaveRoller device.

“This time we’re going to test some new ideas and areas for optimisation that became clear after analysing the previous test results,” said marine engineer Matti Vuorinen.

Results of the second project are expected to further enable the optimisation of the WaveRoller foundation.

Image: Queen's University Belfast Wave Basin (AW Energy)

