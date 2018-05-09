Van Oord joins burial business

Van Oord has expanded its cable laying and burial capabilities with the deployment of its new trencher Dig-It, which has started its first job at Orsted's 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Dig-It is a tracked remote-controlled trench jetting and cutting system and has been mobilised on the offshore supply vessel Rem Saltire to support the cable-laying vessel Nexus at Riffgrund 2. The work should be completed by July this year.

Van Oord said Dig-It is also known as the Q Trencher 1600 and has total installed power of 1200kW.

Once a cable has been laid on the seabed, the trencher can bury wires up to three metres deep depending on the configuration and soil characteristics.

Image: Van Oord