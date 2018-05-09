TLC for Hornsea 1 TPs

Structural engineering company Conbit has developed a new grillage design for the transport of transition pieces for Orsted's 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the coast of Yorkshire in England.

Conbit is providing offshore engineering for its parent company ALE, which is handling marine transportation, sea-fastening, load-out and ballasting for over 100 TPs at Hornsea 1.

It will also carry a further 20 Steelwind Nordenham-made units, which are being completed at Wilton Engineering's neighbouring yard.

The TPs are being transported down the River Tees to meet with GeoSea jack-up Innovation and A2Sea vessel Sea Installer, both of which are installing foundations off the Yorkshire coast.

ALE said it has loaded out the first five TPs and successfully completed the first installation-vessel discharge.

Conbit also provided engineering for storage and self-propelled modular transporter stability during yard transport operations, as well as designing monopile cradles for quay storage.

Conbit engineering manager Bart Steerneman said: “Using our in-house expertise, we could provide a cost-effective and safer solution for ALE to perform the heavy transport operations.

“This project shows the strength of the ALE-Conbit collaboration, as we are now able to provide clients with the complete service package, from transport to engineering and stress checks.”

Image: Conbit