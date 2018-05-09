SMC bolsters Taiwan ties

Specialist Marine Consultants (SMC), Maxmart Shipping and China Marine Surveyors & Sworn Measurers (CMS) have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate for upcoming offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

Maxmart and CMS will bring local knowledge, while SMC has experience of working on over 30 offshore wind projects, including in Taiwan and China.

The partners will provide marine consultancy, coordination and logistics, vessel inspection, technicians, client representatives and training.

SMC managing director Ian Coates said: “We are extremely pleased to have signed this MoU and look forward to working with our partners in further supporting Taiwanese projects.”

CMS vice president James Lee said: “CMS is pleased to cooperate with world leading shipping and maritime consultant companies SMC and Maxmart Shipping to provide services in ship inspection and safety management related areas, facilitating the construction of offshore wind farm facilities in Taiwan.”

Maxmart Shipping president James Chang said: “Maxmart is really excited about the opportunity to work with SMC and CMS. With their expertise and our local connections, I believe we can form a strong consulting group focusing on Taiwan’s offshore wind.”

Image: Specialist Marine Consultants

