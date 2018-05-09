Irish outing for marine ROV

US outfit Forum Energy Technologies has delivered a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to the University of Limerick to support the latter's research into subsea inspection and intervention campaigns on marine renewable energy infrastructure.

The Comanche 2000-metre observation class ROV was designed and manufactured in-house at Forum’s Kirkbymoorside facility in Yorkshire, England.

The vehicle will be housed at Limerick Docks where experimentation, testing and demonstration will be carried out. It will also be mobilised on vessels at other ports in Ireland.

Forum vice president for subsea vehicles Kevin Taylor said: “The inspection and maintenance of subsea infrastructure is vitally important to the longevity and sustainability of subsea assets and this observation class ROV is a perfect fit for these types of projects.”

University of Limerick president Des Fitzgerald said: “The advanced robotics technology developed at UL will be crucial in supporting the burgeoning marine renewable energy sector.

“It will also play a significant role in reducing the cost of installing and maintaining large-scale offshore energy generation infrastructure.”

Image: Forum Energy Technologies