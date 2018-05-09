Vestas expands TPI Mexico ties

Turbine manufacturer Vestas has exercised an option with blade specialist TPI Composites for two additional lines under an existing multi-year agreement.

The deal will see TPI will produce blades for Vestas' 4MW turbine platform at the former's new facility in Matamoros, Mexico.

Related Stories Vestas earnings dip

04 May 2018

New Central Europe chief at Vestas

26 May 2014 Matamoros is scheduled to open for production in the third quarter of this year.

TPI currently operates three wind blade facilities in Cuidad Juarez, Mexico.

President and chief executive of TPI Steve Lockard said: “We are pleased that Vestas has chosen to expand its relationships with TPI with the addition of two lines in Mexico for its 4MW platform.”

Image: Vestas