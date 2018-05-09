Articles Filter

Vestas expands TPI Mexico ties

Blades for 4MW platform to be produced at new facility in Matamoros

Turbine manufacturer Vestas has exercised an option with blade specialist TPI Composites for two additional lines under an existing multi-year agreement.

The deal will see TPI will produce blades for Vestas' 4MW turbine platform at the former's new facility in Matamoros, Mexico.

Matamoros is scheduled to open for production in the third quarter of this year.

TPI currently operates three wind blade facilities in Cuidad Juarez, Mexico.

President and chief executive of TPI Steve Lockard said: “We are pleased that Vestas has chosen to expand its relationships with TPI with the addition of two lines in Mexico for its 4MW platform.”

