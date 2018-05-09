Articles Filter

Minesto secures Deep Green anchor

Foundation installed for DG500 wave device at Holyhead Deep in Wales

Swedish tidal kite developer Minesto has completed foundation installation for its Deep Green DG500 device at Holyhead Deep in Wales.

The gravity-based structure was towed out to the project site some 6km off Holy Island and lowered to the seabed by ballasting with water, the company said.

Minesto chief operating officer David Collier said: “We’re happy to be underway and to have the first piece of hardware installed at the site in Holyhead Deep.”

The foundation, including a bottom joint system installed last week, will moor the DG500 'kite' to the seabed and allow it to operate freely in its pre-determined figure-of-eight trajectory, the company said.

Image: service vessels towing foundation to project site (Mark Wells/Minesto)

