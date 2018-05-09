Slow start for Boskalis

Dutch maritime company Boskalis reported a decline in offshore energy revenue in the first quarter of 2018.

The Dutch outfit, which specialises in marine installation, seabed intervention and subea cable-laying activity in the sector, blamed continued pressure on volumes and margins but said results were in line with expectations.

It also said that the overall offshore energy order book was "slightly lower than at the end of 2017".

Recent offshore wind projects for Boskalis include contracted services for Vattenfall's 92.4MW Aberdeen Bay wind farm off Scotland, Eon's 400MW Rampion off southern England and Innogy's 336MW Galloper off the English east coast.

Image: the Boskalis heavy-lift vessel Giant 7 (Boskalis)